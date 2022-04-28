x
Want to appeal an eviction in Tennessee? Then prove you can pay a year's worth of rent

Governor Bill Lee signed HB2443 earlier this month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new law signed by Governor Bill Lee will require any tenant in Tennessee who is appealing an eviction to post one year’s rent, or proof they can pay that.

Previously under state law, any tenant who was failed to pay rent that wanted to appeal an eviction would have to “execute a bond, post a cash deposit or irrevocable letter of credit from a financial institution, or provide two good personal sureties with sufficient security” for a year’s worth of rent.

The new law applies to all cases where a tenant appeals a judgement in favor of the landlord, regardless of the tenant’s rental payment history.

