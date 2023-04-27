Why you won't have to pay sales tax on most groceries from August to October 2023 in Tennessee

From August through October 2023, Tennesseans will not pay tax on most food and food ingredients sold in grocery stores.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — That grocery bill will get a slight discount later this year. A three-month grocery tax holiday is coming to Tennessee.

From August through October 2023, Tennesseans will not pay tax on most food and food ingredients sold in grocery stores. The tax-relief does not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, or prepared food.

The governor's office said the tax holiday will save each Tennessee family more than $100 in taxes on average.

The governor’s office said additionally, local governments will be reimbursed by the state for any tax revenues lost during the period.