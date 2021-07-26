Tennessee is paying people to come visit Tennessee

Governor Lee is giving ten-thousand airline vouchers to book a two night trip to Tennessee.

TENNESSEE, USA — The State of Tennessee is paying social media influencers to promote its controversial new tourism initiative.

In an ad with country singer Brad Paisley, the "Tennessee On Me campaign" announced it is giving away ten-thousand $250 airplane vouchers to people from out of state to visit Tennessee.

Documents from the Department of Tourist Development show the state paid about $11,000 to at least 11 local influencers to post on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok touting the new program.

Emails show the state had originally budgeted $30,000 for influencers.

Both Republicans and Democrats have questioned why tax dollars are being spent on tourists' airfare.