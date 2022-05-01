Two Tennessee players win $50,000 each in Wednesday's Powerball drawing

One winning ticket was sold in Gibson County, the other was sold in Loudon County.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Tennessee Lottery players – one in West Tennessee and one in East Tennessee – won $50,000 each in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The winners matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball for the wins. The numbers are: 6, 14, 25, 33, 46, and Powerball 17.

One ticket was sold at 45 Package Store on US-Highway 45 Bypass S. in Trenton in Gibson County.

The other was sold at Dixie Lee Shell on Highway 70 E. in Lenoir City in Loudon County.