Two Tennessee players win $50,000 each in Wednesday's Powerball drawing

One winning ticket was sold in Gibson County, the other was sold in Loudon County.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Tennessee Lottery players – one in West Tennessee and one in East Tennessee – won $50,000 each in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The winners matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball for the wins. The numbers are: 6, 14, 25, 33, 46, and Powerball 17.

One ticket was sold at 45 Package Store on US-Highway 45 Bypass S. in Trenton in Gibson County.

The other was sold at Dixie Lee Shell on Highway 70 E. in Lenoir City in Loudon County.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $20 million, and the next drawing is Saturday, January 8, 2022.

