Gift that keeps on giving: Someone in Shelby County has won $1,000 a day for life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How would you like to win $1,000 a day for the rest of your life? Someone in Shelby County has won just that!

The Tennessee Lottery said a Cash 4 Life player in Shelby County won the top prize in Monday’s drawing.

The winner matched five out of five balls and the Cash ball to win $1,000 a day for life. The winning numbers: 16, 25, 45, 48, 55, and Cash Ball 4.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Church Street Exxon in the 7700 block of Church Street in Millington.

Drawings for the Cash 4 Life game are held every night.