Tennessee owes thousands of families grocery money. Here's how you can still claim it.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tens of thousands of Tennessee families did not pick up pandemic food assistance benefits mailed to school districts last fall, data from the Department of Human Services showed.
Statewide, a quarter of the 244,000 cards sent to individual schools went unclaimed, DHS said.
After the first round, the state sent pEBT cards directly to the homes of families who qualified. It plans to announce the fourth round of funding in the coming days.
DHS spokesperson Sky Arnold said families who didn't collect the first-round benefits may still be able to claim them. He said parents can call the pEBT hotline at 833-496-0661 or go to the department's website to file an appeal.