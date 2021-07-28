Tennessee owes thousands of families grocery money. Here's how you can still claim it.

Statewide, schools returned 60,000 pEBT cards to the state after parents failed to collect them. But there's still a way to get the benefits.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tens of thousands of Tennessee families did not pick up pandemic food assistance benefits mailed to school districts last fall, data from the Department of Human Services showed.

Statewide, a quarter of the 244,000 cards sent to individual schools went unclaimed, DHS said.

After the first round, the state sent pEBT cards directly to the homes of families who qualified. It plans to announce the fourth round of funding in the coming days.

DHS spokesperson Sky Arnold said families who didn't collect the first-round benefits may still be able to claim them. He said parents can call the pEBT hotline at 833-496-0661 or go to the department's website to file an appeal.

P-EBT Update: June benefits have been provided and we’ve made progress correcting an error that listed a “$0” on the Parent Portal for some families who qualified for April/May/June benefits. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/ljbrkNBmeW — Tennessee Department of Human Services (@TNHumanServices) July 26, 2021

If you haven’t checked the Parent Portal please do so and if you previously had a “$0” for these benefits and are now showing the correct amount, you will be receiving this P-EBT soon. 2/3 — Tennessee Department of Human Services (@TNHumanServices) July 26, 2021