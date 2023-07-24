Tennessee's two tax-free holidays are approaching. Here's what you need to know

The traditional tax-free holiday takes place during the last week of July. The grocery sales tax-free holiday happens from August until November.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has two sales tax holidays in 2023. During the first holiday, shoppers will not pay sales tax on clothing, school supplies and computers. During the second holiday, shoppers will not pay sales tax on groceries.

Here's what you need to know about both.

When is the traditional sales tax holiday?

Tennessee's traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 28 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

What's tax-free?

General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, etc.

School and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils and etc. Art supplies that are exempt are glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads and artist paintbrushes.

Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less. Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers.

These items are also eligible if bought online.

What's not tax-free?

Clothing priced at more than $100. Items sold together, such as shoes, can't be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum.

Jewelry, handbags or sports and recreational equipment.

School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100. Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum.

Storage media, individually purchased software, printer supplies and household appliances.

When is the grocery tax holiday?

Tennessee's grocery tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and ends on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

What's tax-free?

All food and food ingredients that are sold to be ingested of chewed by humans and are eaten for their taste or nutritional value.

What's not tax-free?

Alcohol

Tobacco

Candy

Dietary supplements

You can learn more about both of these holidays here.