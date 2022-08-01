Tennessee's month-long grocery sales tax holiday is underway

During the month of August, buyers could save anywhere between $5 to $10 on a $100 grocery bill.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A month-long tax-free holiday on groceries has begun in Tennessee.

In April, Tennessee lawmakers approved Governor Bill Lee's $52.8 billion dollar budget, which included a 30-day suspension of the tax on groceries, beginning on August 1 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on August 31.

Gov. Lee said in March, “Suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean."

The suspension on the grocery sales tax is specifically for food and food ingrediants. It does not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements or prepared food.

According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, the sales tax rate on food is 4%. These foods are packaged or in their original form and not prepared or served as a ready-to-eat meal.

Here’s a list of some items currently taxed at this rate:

baby food

bottled water

bread

canned foods

cereal

chips, dips

coffee

condiments

eggs

raw fish, meat, poultry

fruit

herbs and spices

ice cream

lunch meat

uncooked pasta

salad dressings

soft drinks

trail mix

vegetables

yogurt