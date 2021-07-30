The Queen of Free: Download These Apps Now to Save Even More This Tax-Free Weekend

Tax-Free weekend is here. We are helping you and your family save money this school year with the Top 5 apps giving you the biggest bang for your buck!

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Back to School: it's an exciting time.



But with all the school supplies and clothing we need to buy for our kids this school year, it's an expensive time too.



Author, and blogger Cherie Lowe, also known as the Queen of Free on her website she has the Top 5 apps you need to download, right now, to save money this tax-free weekend.

#5

Apps from your favorite stores.



The Queen of Free said you could be missing out on significant savings if you don't have download their apps.



Stores from CVS Pharmacy to Dollar General have apps with digital coupons that you can clip.

Lowe said Target's Circle is great for coupons and deals.



"You can quite honestly just scan the item in your cart, and it will tell you if there is an available coupon for that item," said Lowe. "I always try to do that before i check out, and you also get money back for the amount of purchases that you can get and use on anything too."



#4

Rakuten.



If you are an online shopper, the Queen of Free said this app should be your go-to.



They will pay you for shopping.

During holidays, some of the cash-back opportunities are 10% or more.

You can learn more about Rakuten here.

"It's the first place that I head, and it rounds up the coupons from all of your favorite stores, like Kohls or JCPenney," said Lowe. "They also give you cash back for a percentage of your purchase for thousands of stores out there."

Lowe said it's even good for travel purchases like hotels and rentals too.

#3

Shopkick.



This app will give you coupons and reward points that you can redeem for gift cards.

You can learn more about Shopkick here:





#2

Ibotta.



Another app providing savings when you use it and cash back for groceries and essentials.

The app offers incentives to buy from certain retailers. In some cases, items you purchase could be free, or a money-maker, once redeemed.

Sign up for Ibotta or add it as an extension here.

#1

Fetch.



"One of my all-time favorite apps right now is Fetch," said Lowe. "There are a couple of different ways you can use fetch to save money, but basically anywhere you shop you scan your receipt you get money back in the form of rewards."



Those rewards can be redeemed for gift cards to use at your favorite store.

Among the featured retailers featured include big-box stores, fast-food restaurants, hardware stores, restaurants and more!