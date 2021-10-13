Tom Lee Park gets $800,000 grant for River’s Edge Trail

"What we are doing with this development is giving is creating the best place to see the Mississippi River.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tom Lee Park got an $800,000 for the River's Edge Trail. A ceremony was held Wednesday morning at Beale Street Landing.

The grant is from the state's Department of Environment and Conservation.

It's part of several awards given to communities from the local parks and recreation fund, the land and water conversation fund, and the recreation trail program.

Leaders said the grant will show why creating a riverfront for everyone to enjoy is important.

"What we are doing with this development is giving is creating the best place to see the Mississippi River. If you want to see the Mississippi River you should come to Memphis and at Tom Lee Park, you are able to learn about the story of Tom Lee which a great history of a Memphis hero that we want to elevate into a national conversation."

Tom Lee Park is currently under construction. The goal is to have the park back open in time for the 2023 Memphis in May Festival.