Town of Collierville raising taxes to build new fire station

The $0.12 increase to the property tax rate will help fund a new firehouse on Shelby Drive.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A new property tax increase will help fund construction of an all-new fire station in Collierville.

At an April 20 meeting, the Collierville Board agreed to add $0.12 to the property tax rate, taking the Town’s tax rate from $1.72 to $1.84. For a property valued at $450,000, that would equate to an increase of $11.25 a month.

The tax increase will help fund the construction of Fire House 6 on Shelby Drive. Construction on Fire House 6 is expected to begin later this year. City officials believe it will help speed up the response for emergencies in Southeast Collierville.

The town has not built a new firehouse since 2001. In the 22 years since, the Town’s population increased by 21,000 residents and saw significant growth in the southern portion of Collierville including the addition of the new Collierville High School.