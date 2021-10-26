'I could not speak' | Truck driver in shock after scratching $1,000,000 lottery ticket at West Tennessee stop

“I could not speak. I walked, slowly and quietly, to my truck because I didn’t know what was going on.”

STANTON, Tenn. — Tennessee Lottery officials said a truck driver headed to California is now $1,000,000 richer after a stop in West Tennessee.

Officials said October 8, 2021, Yuriy Zalyevskyy, from North Carolina, was on I-40 when he pulled into a Pilot Travel Center in Stanton, Tennessee, and bought several instant game tickets.

He scratched them in the store, and one of them – a Millionaire Jumbo Bucks ticket – was a big winner.

The $1,000,000 ticket left Zalyevskyy speechless.

“Before, I thought I’d be loud, jumping up and down,” Zalyevskyy said in a news release. “I could not speak. I walked, slowly and quietly, to my truck because I didn’t know what was going on.”

Zalyevskyy said he plans to use part of his winnings to buy a new home.