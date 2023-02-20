How families can get free help on 2023 taxes thanks to United Way of the Mid-South

Here's a way to save some money this tax season, if you qualify.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are in the middle of tax season. If you haven’t filed yet, here’s what you can expect.

According to tax experts, your refund might be slightly lower than last year. Remember, all the pandemic tax breaks are expired or back to normal, including the child tax credit which helped millions of families.

To help families save money, United Way of the Mid-South is offering free tax help to qualifying families.

In 2002, United Way of the Mid-South and the Internal Revenue Service started a coalition of local businesses, non-profits, and other partners to create the Free Tax Program.

Households that made $60,000 or less last year qualify for the program.

“Last year, we did over 9,000 tax returns,” said Matthew Hein, Program Manager for Financial Stability with United Way of the Mid-South. “We saved people over $2 million in tax preparation fees.”

Call 2-1-1 or 1-888-709-0630 for site operating hours and to find the nearest location.

This year, there are more than a dozen locations and open across the Mid-South. Click here, to see the entire list.

No appointment is necessary, and you can file in-person this year.

It will take approximately 24-72 hours to prepare the tax return. The taxpayer will be called or notified to sign and complete the return.

What to bring

Photo I.D.

Social Security cards and birth dates, if filing joint or claiming dependents, the spouse and dependents Social Security cards must be provided as well

All W-2’s, 1099’s, and information on other income

Information for all deductions/credits

Total paid to daycare and their tax I.D. number

Health Insurance 1095 form

Account information for direct deposit

If married filing joint, both spouses must be present