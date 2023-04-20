University of Memphis to receive over $5 million for campus safety

The Tennessee House approved the funding of $5.488 million for the University of Memphis to improve campus security.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Memphis will get over $5 million to improve campus safety and security.

The Tennessee House approved the funding of $5.488 million for the University of Memphis, which will be distributed into certain projects that intend to improve campus safety.

$2.193 million will go to upgrading and installing LED lighting. $1.46 million will be allocated for fencing and parking lot access control. $773,000 will be put into installing cameras, $750,000 will fund a new notification system, and $312,000 will go toward mobile trailers and patrol vehicle replacements.

In 2021, a campus-wide security assessment was performed by THEC and Homeland Security, which indicated a need for improvement in the five areas that will receive funding.

”We are extremely grateful to Gov. Bill Lee and the State of Tennessee Legislature for the approval of our ask of $5.488 million in order to help the University of Memphis continue its ongoing investments in enhancing safety and security on our campus,” said UofM President Bill Hardgrave. “Having a safe, thriving campus is our No. 1 priority. The University of Memphis will continue to fund proven measures that ensure our students, faculty and staff feel safe on our campus.”