University of Memphis to increase minimum wage to $15 per hour

UofM President Dr. M. David Rudd makes announcement to faculty and staff.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tuesday evening, University of Memphis President Dr. David Rudd announced to university faculty and staff that starting June 2021, the minimum wage for employees will be raised to $15 per hour.

Here is the email that was sent to the university's faculty and staff:

"This past year we faced challenges across every domain of University operations. As the result of COVID-19, we were forced to reevaluate our financial model, implement central administrative reductions and streamline operations consistent with dramatic reductions in workload demands in many areas.

Throughout these difficult times, we have maintained a firm commitment to raising our minimum wage in a responsible and sustainable manner, along with providing a comprehensive benefits package to include quality health care for all of our employees. Over the past seven years, we have made good progress and promised to do more, but only if it did not require shifting costs to students by raising tuition and related educational expenses.

As a reminder, some of the steps taken this past year included:

a hiring freeze, allowing only critical employment actions to move forward;

steps to improve efficiency and operational costs across units with marked reductions in demands;

and strategic management of attrition.





Given the hard work of so many on our campus, we have been able to develop and implement a sustainable financial model, one that will allow us to raise the minimum wage for all of our University employees to $15 per hour effective the bi-weekly pay period beginning June 5, 2021, and do so without shifting the burden to students through tuition increases.

I am more confident than ever that we will emerge from this pandemic stronger and are now in a position to honor our commitment to increasing our minimum wage.