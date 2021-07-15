What the expanded child tax credit means to you

Estimates are half the children now living in poverty will be lifted above the poverty level thanks to the credits.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen is highlighting the expanded child tax credit, and what a difference it will make in cities like Memphis with high child poverty rates.

Eligible families will get up to $3,600 for each child under six years old and $3,000 for kids ages 6 through 17. Congressman Cohen said about 92% of the kids in his district will gain from the expanded credit. The payments are meant to help families with the costs of food, childcare, diapers, healthcare, clothing, and taxes.

“This massive tax relief will help set our children up for success and put more money into the pockets of their parents to pay for child care, gas in the car, or whatever needs that have to raise their families,” said Rep. Steve Cohen.

Today I had the pleasure of meeting with families in Memphis to discuss the #ChildTaxCredit. The CTC will give working class families the support they need to get back to work and build better lives for their families. #BuildBackBetter — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 15, 2021