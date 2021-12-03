You can apply now for the Shelby County Mayor’s Summer Work Experience Program

The eight-week summer work experience program is for those in Shelby County ages 18-24, who can earn $12 per hour.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is pleased to announce the third annual Mayor’s Summer Work Experience Program. The 2021 Mayor Lee Harris’ Summer Work Experience is an eight-week summer work experience for Shelby County youth ages 18-24. The program teaches communication, organization, and customer service skills. Additionally, program participants will gain valuable connections and knowledge through a weekly paid professional development course.

Youth participants will earn $12 per hour, up from $10 per hour from last year’s program. Similar to last year, the program has been modified to accommodate the need for social distancing and other best practices amid COVID-19. All participants must be available to work June 7th to July 30th, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Applications are available now through April 9th at www.shelbycountytn.gov/youth-jobs. Participants will work within Shelby County Government and selected via a random lottery among applicants.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris: “The Mayor’s Summer Work Experience provides Shelby County young adults with an opportunity to learn new skills, gain financial independence, and grow their professional network. Much like last year, 2021 participants will support essential county services, including social safety net programs and our COVID response efforts. This year’s mantra is "Rising Above Challenges" and we know that the Summer Work Experience cohort will rise above challenges and take action that positively impacts our community.”

Dr. Cedrick Gray, Director of Education: “The Mayor Lee Harris Summer Work Experience Program is about showing young people that Shelby County is a home where they have a prosperous future. This program is grounded in the truth that our young people are our county’s most precious asset. Through these efforts, the Office of Education has now become more than a convener or liaison for education policy; we’re an office focused on opportunity for youth to thrive in their respective communities.”

Applications are available now through Friday, April 9th. The names of the participants invited to take part in the Mayor Lee Harris’ Summer Work Experience will be posted on the Youth Jobs webpage under “For Youth” on Friday, April 30th. A list of alternates will also be posted at that time. Learn more and apply to participate at www.shelbycountytn.gov/youth-jobs.