2 Kennedy family members missing after canoe trip near Annapolis

The canoers have been identified as Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and great-grandson.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The granddaughter and great-grandson of Robert F. Kennedy have gone missing after a canoe trip off the coast of Annapolis.

The Coast Guard says it is searching for the two canoers last seen Thursday evening 10 miles south of Annapolis near Herring Bay, Md.

The missing canoers have been identified as a 41-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend -- Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter -- and her 8-year-old son, Gideon, Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday.

Maryland State Police notified the Coast Guard that two people were seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe near Herring Bay and not seen again by the person who made the report.

The Coast Guard said an Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Annapolis 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew were launched to assist in the search Thursday evening.

Several Coast Guard crews continued to search Friday morning. Members of the Queen Anne County Police Department, Anne Arundel County Police Department, Maryland Natural Resource Police and Maryland State Police are also assisting in search efforts.