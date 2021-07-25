3-alarm fire at Kellogg plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters had their hands full battling a three-alarm fire at a Memphis business Sunday.
The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire at the Kellogg factory late Sunday afternoon. The fire department says an early investigation shows a rice dryer caught fire. Dozens of crews were called to the scene at 2168 Frisco Avenue hear Airways and Jonah to fight the fire and to be sure they could relieve each other because of the brutal heat. The Kellogg location in Memphis makes breakfast foods.
No injuries were reported.