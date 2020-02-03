3rd annual Krispy Kreme run draws runners to Martyrs Park for charity

Fitness participants came together for an afternoon run and donuts all for charity in Martyrs Park on Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was perfect weather Sunday for some fitness enthusiasts and foodies who got their fix all in one stop.

The 3rd annual unofficial Memphis Krispy Kreme Run took place at Martyrs Park in Downtown Memphis.

Participants run 2.5 miles, eat a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts and run another 2.5 miles. The official run originated in Raleigh, North Carolina, but one man made it his mission to start a race in the Bluff City.

"I am actually a semi-pro competitive eater and I'm really into fitness so this gets to combine two of my favorite things in one shot plus charity so it's a win, win, win," said Brett Healey, who started the Krispy Kreme Run in Memphis.