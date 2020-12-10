7-year-old writes to Gov. Hutchinson asking him to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day

After Olivia researched Christopher Columbus, she decided she wanted to celebrate the people who were first on America's land.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The debate continues on whether we as a country should recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of Columbus Day.

Olivia Duffy, a 7-year-old Arkansan, has done her own research and believes we should change the holiday.

"I've been looking up American Indians and there was something on Christopher Columbus, so I decided to watch it and [that's when] I realized how bad he was," she said.

She didn't want to celebrate Columbus Day anymore, so she told her mom.

"At first when she told me I was like, 'Why wouldn't you want to celebrate Columbus Day,' and when she told me a little bit about what she had seen I had to check this out," said Olivia's mother, Misty Duffy.

Misty looked it up and found out what Olivia was saying was true.

When she asked her daughter what she wanted to do about it, Olivia said she was too young to create change.

Olivia told her mom she was too young to vote, but Misty wanted her to understand that you are never too young to make the world a better place.

"You know there's a lot of Italians that can be celebrated and a person that was dismembering Native Americans and parading them through the streets is not somebody we should celebrate no matter their race or nationality," Misty said.

Olivia decided she would rather celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Her and her mom agreed writing a letter to the governor was the first step in creating that change.

Governor Asa Hutchinson responded saying he agrees that Native Americans should be recognized and celebrated and that's why he proclaimed the week of September 20th as Native American Heritage Week.

Since it's a federal holiday, the governor urged to her contact Arkansas lawmakers on Capitol Hill.