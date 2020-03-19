All schools in Arkansas closed until April 17 due to coronavirus concerns

A total of 62 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas have been confirmed so far by the Arkansas Department of Health.
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided a new update on coronavirus in Arkansas after 62 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday afternoon.
He announced that schools will be closed until April 17 and further action will be evaluated at the time. Continued education will continue through alternative methods.
Arkansas coronavirus hotlines:
- For children (staffed by Arkansas Children's Hospital): 1-800-743-3616
- For adults (staffed by UAMS): 1-800-632-4502
- 62 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 146 people are under investigation
- 351 negative test results
- Gov. Hutchinson announced the closure of all public schools until April 17
- Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has confirmed that all restaurants immediately transfer to to-go and carryout only.
