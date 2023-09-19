Amazon hiring 3,000 employees in Shelby County averaging more than $20 an hour | Here's where you can apply

The online retail giant said Wednesday it's committing to 250,000 new jobs nationwide, including 7,600 in Tennessee for full-time, part-time and seasonal roles.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amazon announced Tuesday it is hiring 250,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, and 3,000 of those new jobs will be in Shelby County.

In a statement, the online retail giant said roles from packing and picking to sorting and shipping are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels.

Customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn, on average, over $20.50 per hour for those roles, Amazon said.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. "A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits on day one.”

Amazon also shared its latest investment and economic impact data for Tennessee. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $20.6 billion in Tennessee, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, and has created more than 23,000 direct jobs here. The company said these investments support an additional 38,800 indirect jobs across the state, in fields like construction and professional services, and have contributed more than $21.1 billion to the Tennessee GDP.