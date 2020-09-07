Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old boy, 8-year-old girl in southwest Missouri

Hilda Melendez, 35, assaulted a woman who was watching the two children and took them from the home

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued after two children were taken by a woman in southwest Missouri Thursday morning.

Hilda Melendez, 35, assaulted a woman who was watching 4-year-old Samuel Padron and 8-year-old Genesis Padron and took them from the home, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported in its Amber Alert. The incident happened at 8:52 a.m. in Southwest City, Missouri.

Melendez is 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair and eyes. The highway patrol released the photo below of Melendez.

Authorities are looking for a red Ford Flex with Missouri license plates RA1-J1L in connection to this incident. The car also could be occupied by the suspect’s mother, Betty.

The vehicle would look similar to the one pictured below.

MSHP said they could be en route to Mexico and said, “recent statements made indicate the children are in danger.”

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4318.