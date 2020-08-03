Annual “Muslims in Memphis” celebration kicks off

Event organizers say they are replenishing two food pantries the weekend of March 14-15.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local mosques opened their doors Saturday to give people an opportunity for fellowship and to understand the Muslim faith.

People of all religions were encouraged to take tours of local mosques, ask questions about Islam, and get a taste of some delicious food. The open house is a part of the month long annual “Muslims in Memphis” celebration.

"We want to show Muslims who they are and what we believe in," said Sami Sakaan, Assistant Professor at UTHSC. "That we are your neighbors, we are your doctors, nurses, and businesses in the community and are contributing to the community."