Emily Bennett has been married to her husband Chad for 8 years. They have four young children; Mackenzie, 7, Easton, 6, Savannah, 4 and 1-year-old Paisley.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A Little Rock woman was told by doctors that her husband has a 50/50 chance of surviving COVID-19 after he contracted it nearly a month ago.

He's been on a ventilator since Wednesday at Baptist Health.

Emily Bennett has been married to her husband Chad for 8 years.

They have four young children; 7-year-old Mackenzie, 6-year-old Easton, 4-year-old Savannah, and 1-year-old Paisley. She's a stay-at-home mom. Their main source of income came from Chad working.

"COVID is real, very real. I'm scared. I'm afraid I'm gonna lose my husband and kids are going to lose their dad. He's an amazing dad. I've been so blessed to have him as a husband," said Bennett.

She said he's super family-oriented. The Bennett tribe would go fishing and hiking often. They did everything together.

They only recently decided to go get vaccinated right before Chad got COVID.

"He's never been sick a day in his life. Maybe a common cold and that's it. He has no other history. No diabetes, heart condition, lungs, No nothing. We had just talked about getting the shot. I was actually fixing to make an appointment to go get it and COVID got us," said Bennett.

Makenzi Musso is Bennet's best friend.

She started a GoFundMe page to garner financial support.

"I'm also a stay-at-home mom so my heart aches for her situation. Her income completely stopped when he tested positive. They never expected it to take a turn," said Musso.

She said the fact that he's only 29 years old on a ventilator is devastating especially to his children. She says they're so confused about where their dad is and when he’s coming home.