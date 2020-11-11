Arkansas Game and Fish employee resigns after posting racist meme

The employee resigned during an investigation into the employee's inappropriate comments on his Facebook page where he posted a racist meme.

CLINTON, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, an employee has resigned during an investigation into the employee's inappropriate comments on their personal social media page.

“We take this issue seriously and have been investigating it vigorously since Monday,” said AGFC Director Pat Fitts.

The employee, Jay Hagans, was placed on administrative leave after the AGFC discovered the offensive photos and comments on his social media page on Nov. 9.

He subsequently resigned from the AGFC while the investigation was underway.

According to screenshots shared by Blue Hog Report on Twitter, he reportedly posted a racist meme onto his Facebook page.

In a press release, the AGFC says they are "committed to conserving the state’s fish and wildlife for the benefit of everyone and condemns any form of harassment or disparagement based on race, gender, religion, national origin, age or disability."

Hagans serves as a member of the Clinton School District school board.

