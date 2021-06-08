x
List of Arkansas roads closed due to flooding

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the following road closures have occurred due to flooding in the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As flooding impacts most of the southern part of Arkansas, many cities are dealing with flooded roads and traffic problems.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the following roads are closed due to flooding:

Arkansas County

  • 7.5 miles of Highway 146 near Stuttgart
  • Highway 276 in Stuttgart
  • .47 mile of Highway 79
  • .5 mile of Highway 152
  • 2 miles of Highway 130
  • 4 miles of Highway 153
  • .4 miles of Highway 33

Cleveland County

  • Nearly 3.5 miles of Highway 114 near Calmer

Desha County

  • One mile of Highway 1 near Kelso
  • Nearly 12 miles of Highway 138

Drew County

  • Around 2.5 miles of Highway 138
  • Around 2 miles of Highway 293
  • 1 mile of Highway 35

Grant County

  • Small part of Highway 229

Jefferson County

  • Nearly 2 miles of Highway 15

Lee County

  • Highway 79 in Marianna

Lincoln County

  • Highway 83 outside of Dumas
  • Dumas police said all streets in the town are impacted by flooding

Prairie County

  • Around 2 miles of Highway 33

We will update this article with more closures as they become available.

    

