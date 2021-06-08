List of Arkansas roads closed due to flooding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As flooding impacts most of the southern part of Arkansas, many cities are dealing with flooded roads and traffic problems.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the following roads are closed due to flooding:
Arkansas County
- 7.5 miles of Highway 146 near Stuttgart
- Highway 276 in Stuttgart
- .47 mile of Highway 79
- .5 mile of Highway 152
- 2 miles of Highway 130
- 4 miles of Highway 153
- .4 miles of Highway 33
Cleveland County
- Nearly 3.5 miles of Highway 114 near Calmer
Desha County
- One mile of Highway 1 near Kelso
- Nearly 12 miles of Highway 138
Drew County
- Around 2.5 miles of Highway 138
- Around 2 miles of Highway 293
- 1 mile of Highway 35
Grant County
- Small part of Highway 229
Jefferson County
- Nearly 2 miles of Highway 15
Lee County
- Highway 79 in Marianna
Lincoln County
- Highway 83 outside of Dumas
- Dumas police said all streets in the town are impacted by flooding
Prairie County
- Around 2 miles of Highway 33
We will update this article with more closures as they become available.