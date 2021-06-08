List of Arkansas roads closed due to flooding

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the following road closures have occurred due to flooding in the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As flooding impacts most of the southern part of Arkansas, many cities are dealing with flooded roads and traffic problems.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the following roads are closed due to flooding:

Arkansas County

7.5 miles of Highway 146 near Stuttgart

Highway 276 in Stuttgart

.47 mile of Highway 79

.5 mile of Highway 152

2 miles of Highway 130

4 miles of Highway 153

.4 miles of Highway 33

Cleveland County

Nearly 3.5 miles of Highway 114 near Calmer

Desha County

One mile of Highway 1 near Kelso

Nearly 12 miles of Highway 138

Drew County

Around 2.5 miles of Highway 138

Around 2 miles of Highway 293

1 mile of Highway 35

Grant County

Small part of Highway 229

Jefferson County

Nearly 2 miles of Highway 15

Lee County

Highway 79 in Marianna

Lincoln County

Highway 83 outside of Dumas

Dumas police said all streets in the town are impacted by flooding

Prairie County

Around 2 miles of Highway 33