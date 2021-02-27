Arkansas State Park visitor centers, museums returning to normal hours

Beginning Monday, March 1, visitor centers and museums will resume their regular hours.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Many facilities at Arkansas State Parks reduced their hours and limited occupancy for the past year due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Beginning Monday, March 1, visitor centers and museums will resume their regular hours.

Visitor centers will be open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m and park museums will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Our goal over the past year has been to continue to provide high-quality services while keeping both our visitors and our staff safe,” said Arkansas Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst. “We have seen increased visitation as people discovered that the parks were a great place to enjoy the outdoors while keeping a safe physical distance. With spring and better weather on the way, fully opening our facilities while maintaining our safety protocols will best serve the public.”

The new hours do not affect the hours of operations of the parks in general or other facilities.