ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Arlington Community Schools is suspending their meal distribution program.

In a Facebook post school officials say, they must protect their nutrition workers and those that they are serving.

This news comes after a Shelby County School's nutrition worker tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. School officials then made the decision to shut down their meal distribution program.