Black Millennial Political Regional Convention kicks off at Lemoyne-Owen College

Local and statewide politicians gathered to discuss the needs in the city of Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Black millennials currently serving political office or interested in politics came together on the campus of Lemoyne-Owen college to talk about the needs in Memphis.

This is the second year for the Black Millennial Political Convention's Regional Event. Saturday's summit included plenaries focused on the black community here in Memphis.

It also featured local, statewide and national leaders in politics.

"We're not little kids anymore, it's time for us to step into the political arena and actually show what's important to us, talking about getting involved with policy and making our city better," said Timothy Green Jr., who attended the Black Millennial Political Convention.

The national conference takes place in Washington D.C. every summer.