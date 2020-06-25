Bonnaroo 2020 has been canceled

The wildly popular Tennessee music festival said it is canceling this year out of an abundance of caution and safety.

Manchester, Tennessee is going to be much quieter this summer: Bonnaroo has been canceled.

The popular music and arts festival announced it will be cancelling the 2020 festival out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19. Refunds will be offered through July 31, and those who do not get refunds will have their tickets automatically rolled over to be able to attend Bonnaroo 2021 on June 17-20 next year.

"Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality. More information on lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date," festival organizers said said.