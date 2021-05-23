Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

93 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby Health Department reports 93 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total of 98,161 cases and 1,663 deaths on Sunday.

95,138 have recovered from COVID-19 in Shelby County. 1,203,653 have been tested.

Officials say that a total of 266,539 have been fully vaccinated.

To find a full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department, click here.