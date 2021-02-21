x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

86 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 86 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths for a total of 86,865 cases and 1,459 deaths in the county.

Currently there has been 83,844 recoveries.

In Shelby County, 1,005,283 have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

Find a full breakdown the Shelby County Health Department, click here.

1,129 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths reported in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,129 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths for a total of 765,137 cases and 11,133 deaths in the state.

Authorities report 737,635 recoveries and 1,010 hospitalizations.

Currently, 6,674,491 have been tested for COVID-19 in Tennessee.

Find a full breakdown from the Tennessee Department of Health, here.

390 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 390 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 290,632 cases and 6,553 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials reports a total 19,415 cases and 226 deaths in the county.

Find more from the Mississippi Department of Health, here.

284 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths reported in Arkansas 

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 284 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths for a total of 315,514 cases and 5,357 deaths in the state.

There has been 241,474 recoveries and 577 hospitalizations.

Find more from the Arkansas Department of Health, click here.

