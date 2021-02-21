Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

86 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 86 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths for a total of 86,865 cases and 1,459 deaths in the county.

Currently there has been 83,844 recoveries.

In Shelby County, 1,005,283 have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, February 21, 2021.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/NsCMuZDYGO — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) February 21, 2021

1,129 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths reported in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,129 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths for a total of 765,137 cases and 11,133 deaths in the state.

Authorities report 737,635 recoveries and 1,010 hospitalizations.

Currently, 6,674,491 have been tested for COVID-19 in Tennessee.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 765,137 as of February 21, 2021 including 11,133 deaths, 1,010 current hospitalizations and 737,635 inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 8.11%. Full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/V0L4mAQl8W — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 21, 2021

390 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 390 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 290,632 cases and 6,553 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials reports a total 19,415 cases and 226 deaths in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 390 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, no deaths, and 93 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 290,632, with 6,553 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/cVYGC1fhxd — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) February 21, 2021

284 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths reported in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 284 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths for a total of 315,514 cases and 5,357 deaths in the state.

There has been 241,474 recoveries and 577 hospitalizations.