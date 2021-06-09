JBSA-Lackland lockdown lifted after reports of two shots fired, officials say

When asked if the base overreacted, Lt. Col. Loveless said no and responded by saying: "Our response was perfect."

SAN ANTONIO — Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was placed under an active shooter lockdown Wednesday afternoon after reports of two shots fired outside the base.

Military officials sent a press release around 1:30 p.m. stating two people fired shots from off base toward JBSA-Lackland.

There were trainees in the area and the shooters took off on foot. JBSA emergency responders are working with the San Antonio Police Department to clear the area and search for the shooters. "Base members should shelter in place until given further guidance," the release said.

Around 2:15 p.m., the base went from active shooter lockdown to "modified lockdown."

In a news conference at 2:30 p.m., Lt. Col. Brian S. Loveless said they are trying to investigate some leads to determine whether gunshots actually did occur. He said that it's not confirmed that there were two gunmen at this time, but an investigation is underway.

When asked if the base overreacted, Lt. Col. Loveless said no and responded by saying: "Our response was perfect."

He also noted no injuries were reported. The lockdown was lifted and normal operations have returned on base.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is also assisting with patrolling around Lackland.

