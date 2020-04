Authorities say the shooting happened just before 5:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Par Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child was shot and killed in Frayser Saturday evening.

Medics transported the child to the hospital in extremely critical condition, where he later died.