City leaders help raise money in Junior Achievement's 35th annual bowl-a-thon event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City leaders laced up their bowling shoes and joined the community in raising money for less fortunate kids Saturday.

The 35th Annual "Bowlin' On The River" event was hosted by the Junior Achievement of Memphis and Mid-South at Billy Hardwick's All Star Lanes in Southeast Memphis.

This event is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Junior Achievement says having the support from local first responders and Mayor Jim Strickland himself reminds them that the work they are doing is important.

"It just means the world, I mean I can't believe the incredible outpouring of support from our city government today," said Leigh Mansberg, President and CEO of Junior Achievement.