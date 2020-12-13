Memphis civil rights leader and pastor, Rev. James L. Netters dies at age 90

Mount Vernon Baptist Church Westwood announced Netters' death on Sunday morning.

Memphis pastor and civil rights leader Rev. Dr. James Netters had died at the age of 90.

Netters served as pastor of Mount Vernon Baptist Church Westwood for more than 60 years. The church confirmed Netters' death Sunday morning on a Facebook post.

Mt. Vernon pastor Rev. Melvin Watkins, Junior said Netters was surrounded by his family when he died Sunday morning.

Netters worked with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior during the civil rights movement. As a member of the Memphis City Council, Netters helped to bring Dr. King to Memphis for the sanitation strike in 1968.

The pastor received the DreamKeepers Award back in 2017. The award is presented to those who have promoted the principles of Dr. King.