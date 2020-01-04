CMA Fest 2020 cancelled

All four-day pass purchases will be honored at CMA Fest 2021.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Country Music Association Festival held in Nashville every year has been cancelled over COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement was published online shortly after noon Tuesday, and reads:

After careful deliberation, and in following the latest guidance from national, state and local authorities, we are sad to announce that CMA Fest will not take place in 2020.

Whether you planned to attend CMA Fest for the first time, or you have attended many times throughout the last 48 years, we know how special this festival is for Country Music Fans around the globe, and many will be disappointed by this decision. As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and wellbeing of our fans, artists, staff and Country Music community.

All four-day pass purchases will be honored at CMA Fest 2021, and guests are welcome to a full refund at your request if the purchase was made through Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest Box Office. Within the next 24 to 48 hours, all four-day pass purchasers will receive an email with instructions.

For any tickets that were purchased through non-official channels should contact those sellers directly.