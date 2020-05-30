COGIC cancels 2020 Holy Convocation in St. Louis due to COVID-19

This is only the second time in the church's history that the annual event has been called off.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based Church of God in Christ (COGIC) is cancelling its Holy Convocation scheduled for early November. The gathering brings 50,000 faithful to its host city. This was supposed to be the event’s final year in St. Louis before returning to Memphis in 2021.

In a press release, Presiding Bishop Charles E. Blake Sr. and the general board expressed cancelling the 113th annual event due to the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

“Our annual Holy Convocation typically brings together more than 50,000 people in the month of November. However, there are still too many unanswered questions as to how this type of densely-populated church gathering can be accomplished while ensuring the safety of all convention attendees, first and foremost," said Blake.

St. Louis has hosted the annual Holy Convocation for the past ten years and is the largest convention drawing members and visitors from across all 50 states.