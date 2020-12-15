$115,000+ raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities in Memphis & Jackson, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than $115,000 has been raised for the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Memphis and Jackson, Mississippi.
In a Facebook video, the organization said customers who donated the money through the "Sleeves for Support" and round-up for RMHC are on Santa's "nice" list. McDonald's customers across the Mid-South bought reusable drink sleeves and rounded up their purchase to the nearest dollar to donate the extra change.
Ronald McDonald House supports children and their families receiving care at nearby hospitals.