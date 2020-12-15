$115,000+ raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities in Memphis & Jackson, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than $115,000 has been raised for the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Memphis and Jackson, Mississippi.

In a Facebook video, the organization said customers who donated the money through the "Sleeves for Support" and round-up for RMHC are on Santa's "nice" list. McDonald's customers across the Mid-South bought reusable drink sleeves and rounded up their purchase to the nearest dollar to donate the extra change.