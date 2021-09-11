15th annual Our Hearts to Your Soles helps homeless in Memphis take the right step

“This is a very educational thing. You get to be around a lot of good people. It’s a blessing from God. We get to enjoy a good manicure and good pair of boots,” said Memphian Johnny Williams.

A lot of people who are homeless or can't get access to healthcare have medical issues like diabetes or neuropathy where they can't feel their feet very well. Doctors at Campbell Clinic said it's very important they take care of their nails and feet.