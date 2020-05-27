2020 Evolve Bank & Trust Cooper Young Festival moves to Halloween

The very first Cooper Young festival in 1988 was also celebrated Halloween weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — To quote Bob Dylan “the times they are a-changin” as is the date for the 2020 Evolve Bank & Trust Cooper Young Festival. Halloween, here we come! Due to COVID-19 uncertainties, we are moving the annual Evolve Bank & Trust Cooper Young Festival to Saturday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be a step back in time for us since our very first festival was celebrated on Halloween weekend back in 1988. Cheers to cooler weather! We are looking forward to everyone dressing up in their masks and costumes to celebrate in big ghoul style!

The vendor art booth application will go on-line on Saturday, August 1 at 12 a.m. Booths are sold on a first come, first served basis to artists in the Mid-South and across the country to artists that have hand-made art of all mediums. Some items we like are: pottery, paintings, glass objects, metal and repurposed items, tie-dye anything, sculptures, wood furniture, hand-crafted jewelry, hand-made hats, rock and mineral items, wind chimes and the quirky and the weird. On our website, www.cooperyoungfestival.com, you can view maps of the festival site and pick out your favorite section for this year’s 33rd event.

Be sure to join us on Thursday, October 29 to attend the Festival Kickoff Party hosted by Epicenter Memphis located at 902 South Cooper which will highlight this year’s celebrated poster artist, John McIntire. Free food, posters and music are what this party is all about. On Saturday, the Cooper Young Festival kicks off a whole day of free, family-friendly, music, arts and street festival fun. The Festival is Memphis’ largest, single day event held annually in a celebration of life, music, arts and heritage.

Thank you to our sponsors for making this year’s Evolve Bank & Trust Cooper Young Festival possible. Sponsors for the 2020 Cooper Young Festival are Evolve Bank & Trust, Commercial Appeal, CW30, Memphis Grizzlies, Horseshoe Casino and Hotel Tunica, Puma Air Compressors, Memphis Animal Clinic, Mold Terminator, Ounce of Hope, Epicenter, Launch Chiropractic, ProShow Systems, Rock 102.7, 101.9 Kiss FM, News Radio 600 WREC, Delta Ice Services and Toof American Digital Printing.

The Cooper Young Historic District is Memphis’ largest historically hip neighborhood dating back to 1899. It’s where art, culture, cuisine and commerce intersect in a fabric that weaves its way throughout this neighborhood to create a lifestyle district all its own.