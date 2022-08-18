Second St. Jude IRONMAN Memphis triathlon set for October 1

The event will take athletes on a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, and 13.1-mile run, in succession, beginning at Shelby Farms Park, through Shelby County, and into the rural rolling hills of Fayette County. Athletes will begin their 70.3-mile journey when they tackle the swim in the waters of Hyde Lake. The bike course will offer athletes rolling hills through the trees and neighborhoods throughout Shelby and Fayette Counties. Once off the bike, athletes will then embark on their two-loop, spectator-friendly 13.1-mile run that is all contained within Shelby Farms Park roads.