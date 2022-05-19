Memphis Nextdoor group seeks improvements from MLGW

The group, now with nearly 100 members, said it's engaged and energized with demands to improve customer service and make power more reliable in more places.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Memphians are banding together to provide reliable power and better customer service.

In February, the Nextdoor group '21st Century Memphis or Bust' was formed after paralyzing ice storm which left more than half of all Memphis, Light, Gas & Water customers without light or heat at some point.

The group is larger, more organized and just established a charter.

"There was a lot of back and forth and tweaking," Ray Bauer said.

After months of feedback, the charter laid out six demands how they believe MLGW can be more accountable, restore power quicker and communicate better with the public.

"MLGW is citizenry owned and it's important that the citizens understand that MLGW is yours," Glenda Hicks added.

"It affects us, it affects us in our daily lives," Gail Phillips said. "I mean, that's what we depend on in our homes."

MLGW leaders promised several customer service improvements after that ice storm. The Nextdoor group, now at around 100 members, is making sure those promises play out with results.

"It's great to have all this wonderful talk and your plans and your ideas. Ok, what's your action plan, where do we go next and how long is it ok going to take" Phillips said.

That's why, ahead of the risk of additional summer storm outages, the group said it's still engaged and energized as the constructively but firmly keep tabs on MLGW.

"The next step for this group and as many people as we can get to join us is to follow up and to make sure that people are accountable," Hal Perry said.

Those with MLGW said Thursday they continue to work with the public in the Outage Advisory Improvement Team, formed after the February ice storm.