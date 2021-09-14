23-year veteran of Memphis Fire Department has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is mourning the loss of a longtime firefighter.
In a post to Facebook, Fire Chief Gina Sweat, said Lieutenant Travis L. Isabel has died. He was a 23-year veteran of the department.
Chief Sweat said he was a “dedicated firefighter and genuine leader who often set the tone by not only being the first to begin a task, but was committed to following it through until completion. His legacy will remain in our hearts for years to come. We lift up in prayer his family, friends and the brothers and sisters of the Memphis Fire Department.”
Funeral plans were not announced.