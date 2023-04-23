3rd annual 'Say No To Drugs' dance battle hosted by Pinkarettes

Dance teams from all over the country traveled to Memphis to participate in a dance battle. This year's event even will pay tribute to the late Lola Mitchell.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dance teams traveled to Memphis on Saturday for the Pinkarettes 3rd annual “Say No to Drugs” street dance battle.

This event in particular included a special tribute to the late Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell, who lost her life early this year.

Laquisha Waddell is director and owner of the Pinkarettes.

“We have teams traveling from all over the country to come to this event," Waddell said. "I think its important that we keep our youth involved in activities like that ... you know, to keep them away from drugs.”

A grand prize of $500 was given to the winners of the dance off.