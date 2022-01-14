43 new Memphis police officers ready to hit the Bluff City's streets

This graduating class will look a lot more diverse than those of the past.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is sending 43 officers out onto the streets, and this graduating class will look a lot more diverse than those of the past.

It's the class with the most Hispanic graduates and the highest percentage of women.

One of them is Giselle Orellana, who beat her entire class in shooting proficiency.

"I'm able to help those who don't speak English fluently [and] I'm able to provide a little more help to the Latino community," Orellana said. "Also, some people out there need a woman to respond because sometimes, they feel more comfortable speaking to a woman, and that's very important to have in this department."

