4th Unity Walk against Gun Violence planned for this weekend

Saturday's nearly 2-mile walk will start and end at Hamilton High School on East Person Avenue at 10:00 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a renewed effort to get the community to unite against gun violence and pay attention to how it's bigger than just crime.

Members of several anti-violence groups joined Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray, MPD Deputy Director Mike Ryall, and Regional One's medical director Tuesday as they announced the fourth Unity Walk against Gun Violence at Hamilton High School.

More than 1,000 people have participated in previous walks.

"It takes every street, every neighborhood, every community raising their hand and pledging to do something, to change their conduct, to change their behavior, and to do something to help us cut down on the number of families destroyed by violent crime,” said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Masks and social distancing are required for anyone not vaccinated. Participants will be asked to sign in once they arrive.