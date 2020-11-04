x
5-year-old boy gives away Easter baskets

The child and his mom also founded A Child’s Dream International

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

A 5-year-old boy from Memphis gave away Easter baskets to those in need this year.

5-year-old Carl Grandberry and his mother Shauna founded A Child's Dream International. They gave away 45 baskets last year and hope to give away 100 this year.

The organization got its start last year when Carl took his allowance and money from family and friends to help those less fortunate.

Carl is also planning to release his book called "Smile Collector" this spring.

